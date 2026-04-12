Karim Adeyemi News: Back from ban
Adeyemi is no longer banned and is an option moving forward for his club.
Adeyemi is fit for a return after serving a one-game ban, sitting out against Leverkusen. He has started in around half his matches this season, notching seven goals and three assists in 26 appearances (15 starts). He will then likely continue in more of a rotational role.
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