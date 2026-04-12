Karim Adeyemi headshot

Karim Adeyemi News: Back from ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Adeyemi is no longer banned and is an option moving forward for his club.

Adeyemi is fit for a return after serving a one-game ban, sitting out against Leverkusen. He has started in around half his matches this season, notching seven goals and three assists in 26 appearances (15 starts). He will then likely continue in more of a rotational role.

Karim Adeyemi
Borussia Dortmund
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