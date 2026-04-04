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Karim Adeyemi News: Breaks deadlock in stoppage time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Adeyemi scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 victory over VfB Stuttgart. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 80th minute.

Adeyemi scored the first goal of the game four minutes into stoppage time in the second half to put Dortmund in position for three points. The forward should have some openings against Bayer Leverkusen, a side which has conceded three goals in each of their last two Bundesliga games and 39 overall on the season.

Karim Adeyemi
Borussia Dortmund
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