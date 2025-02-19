Karim Adeyemi News: Five crosses in Wednesday's draw
Adeyemi recorded five shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 0-0 draw versus Sporting CP.
Adeyemi tied a season high with five shots Wednesday, putting one on target and adding two chances created. It was a productive offensive outing for him despite being denied a goal contribution. He is set to lead Dortmund's attack in the Round of 16 versus either Aston Villa or Lille.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now