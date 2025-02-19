Karim Adeyemi News: Five crosses in Wednesday's draw

Adeyemi recorded five shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 0-0 draw versus Sporting CP.

Adeyemi tied a season high with five shots Wednesday, putting one on target and adding two chances created. It was a productive offensive outing for him despite being denied a goal contribution. He is set to lead Dortmund's attack in the Round of 16 versus either Aston Villa or Lille.