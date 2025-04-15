Karim Adeyemi News: Four shots, none scored
Adeyemi recorded four shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Barcelona.
Adeyemi finished his Champions League season quietly, with zero goals or assists across Dortmund's last three games. Overall, he logged six goal contributions (five goals, one assist), half of them recorded with a hat-trick in a group-stage win over Celtic.
