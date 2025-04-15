Fantasy Soccer
Karim Adeyemi News: Four shots, none scored

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2025 at 8:12pm

Adeyemi recorded four shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Barcelona.

Adeyemi finished his Champions League season quietly, with zero goals or assists across Dortmund's last three games. Overall, he logged six goal contributions (five goals, one assist), half of them recorded with a hat-trick in a group-stage win over Celtic.

Karim Adeyemi
Borussia Dortmund
More Stats & News
