Karim Adeyemi News: Joins score sheet

Adeyemi scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-1 victory against SC Freiburg.

Adeyemi joined the scoring party Saturday, recording a goal for his fourth in league play. He's scored twice with an assist in the last five Bundesliga matches, collecting 17 shots (six on target), 10 crosses (one accurate) and eight tackles in that span.