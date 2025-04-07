Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Karim Adeyemi headshot

Karim Adeyemi News: Joins score sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Adeyemi scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-1 victory against SC Freiburg.

Adeyemi joined the scoring party Saturday, recording a goal for his fourth in league play. He's scored twice with an assist in the last five Bundesliga matches, collecting 17 shots (six on target), 10 crosses (one accurate) and eight tackles in that span.

Karim Adeyemi
Borussia Dortmund
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now