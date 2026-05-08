Karim Adeyemi News: Listed to bench
Adeyemi (strain) is on the bench for Friday's match against Frankfurt.
Adeyemi was back in training this week, so it is no surprise to see the forward fit for Friday. He has remained in more of a rotational role this season, recording seven goals and three assists in 26 appearances (15 starts).
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