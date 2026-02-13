Karim Adeyemi News: Makes bench Friday
Adeyemi (undisclosed) is on the bench for Friday's game against Mainz 05.
As expected, Adeyemi is back in the mix and will be an option Friday, although he'll come off the bench. Maximilian Beier and Julian Brandt will start next to Serhou Guirassy upfront.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karim Adeyemi See More
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, April 9311 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Preview: Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona Predictions, Odds, & NotesDecember 10, 2024
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Betting Picks & Predictions for Matchday 3October 21, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, Sept. 18thSeptember 17, 2024
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Betting Picks & Predictions for Matchday 1September 17, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karim Adeyemi See More