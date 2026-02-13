Karim Adeyemi headshot

Karim Adeyemi News: Makes bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Adeyemi (undisclosed) is on the bench for Friday's game against Mainz 05.

As expected, Adeyemi is back in the mix and will be an option Friday, although he'll come off the bench. Maximilian Beier and Julian Brandt will start next to Serhou Guirassy upfront.

Karim Adeyemi
Borussia Dortmund
