Karim Adeyemi News: Opens the scoring Saturday

Adeyemi scored a goal while taking five shots (two on goal), crossing once inaccurately, creating a chance and making three interceptions during Saturday's 2-0 win over Augsburg.

Adeyemi opened the scoring in the 13th minute while leading Dortmund in both shots and interceptions during the victory. The goal was the first in the Bundesliga since January for the forward as he's combined for six shots, two chances created and three crosses over his last three league appearances.