Karim Adeyemi News: Opens the scoring Saturday
Adeyemi scored a goal while taking five shots (two on goal), crossing once inaccurately, creating a chance and making three interceptions during Saturday's 2-0 win over Augsburg.
Adeyemi opened the scoring in the 13th minute while leading Dortmund in both shots and interceptions during the victory. The goal was the first in the Bundesliga since January for the forward as he's combined for six shots, two chances created and three crosses over his last three league appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karim Adeyemi See More
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, April 9340 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Preview: Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona Predictions, Odds, & NotesDecember 10, 2024
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Betting Picks & Predictions for Matchday 3October 21, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, Sept. 18thSeptember 17, 2024
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Betting Picks & Predictions for Matchday 1September 17, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karim Adeyemi See More