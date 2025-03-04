Karim Adeyemi News: Productive overall

Adeyemi scored Borussia Dortmund's lone goal in a 1-1 draw against Lille Tuesday in Champions League round of 16 action. He also added three interceptions and three tackles.

The forward was effective on both sides of the pitch, scoring the team's opening goal while also contributing defensively. He has a good chance to make it three goals in three games against FC Augsburg Saturday, as the side has allowed 35 goals this season.