Karim Adeyemi News: Provides assist

Adeyemi assisted once to go with four shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 win against Mainz.

Adeyemi was back in action on the wing and earned an assist with his only chance created during Sunday's win. The pacey winger is an issue for any defense and he showed why he's such a problem Sunday as he consistently caused problems for the Mainz backline. Adeyemi will continue to play a major role on the wing as Dortmund look to bounce back from a disappointing place in the table.