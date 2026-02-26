Karim Adeyemi News: Scores Dortmund's lone goal
Adeyemi scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Wednesday's 4-1 defeat to Atalanta.
Adeyemi came off the bench Wednesday and appeared to have gotten Dortmund to level terms in the 75th minute with a goal, although that would come before the eventual extra time goal and loss. This gives the forward his third goal in UCL play this season, finishing the campaign with five goal contributions in nine appearances (five starts).
