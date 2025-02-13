Karim Adeyemi News: Scores in UCL start
Adeyemi scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 3-0 victory versus Sporting CP.
Even though Adeyemi's Champions League action has been small in size compared to most of his teammates, he has been productive with his opportunities. In four UCL starts, this season, he has logged four goals and one assist, averaging a goal per game.
