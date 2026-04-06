Karim Adeyemi headshot

Karim Adeyemi News: Set for suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 12:57am

Adeyemi will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the Bundesliga.

Adeyemi picked up his fifth yellow card in the Bundesliga and will serve a one-match suspension for Saturday's clash against Leverkusen. The forward has been a rotational option in the front line for the Black and Yellow this season, therefore his absence against the Werself won't have a major impact on the starting XI.

Karim Adeyemi
Borussia Dortmund
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