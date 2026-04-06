Karim Adeyemi News: Set for suspension
Adeyemi will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the Bundesliga.
Adeyemi picked up his fifth yellow card in the Bundesliga and will serve a one-match suspension for Saturday's clash against Leverkusen. The forward has been a rotational option in the front line for the Black and Yellow this season, therefore his absence against the Werself won't have a major impact on the starting XI.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karim Adeyemi See More
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, April 9363 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Preview: Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona Predictions, Odds, & NotesDecember 10, 2024
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Betting Picks & Predictions for Matchday 3October 21, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, Sept. 18thSeptember 17, 2024
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Betting Picks & Predictions for Matchday 1September 17, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karim Adeyemi See More