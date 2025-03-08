Karim Adeyemi News: Seven crosses in loss

Adeyemi recorded one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to FC Augsburg.

Adeyemi recorded a season-high seven crosses Saturday, however he failed to record a single accurate cross. He added one off-target shot and one chance created in a forgettable outing. On the defensive end he was fairly active, winning two tackles, intercepting one pass and winning eight duels before he was subbed off in the 92nd minute for Waldemar Anton.