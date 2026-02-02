Benzema has joined Al-Hilal after two seasons with Al-Ittihad, bringing elite pedigree and proven production to one of Saudi Arabia's top contenders. Across his career, the French striker has scored over 500 goals at club level, highlighted by his legendary spell at Real Madrid where he won multiple league titles, five Champions League trophies, and the 2022 Ballon d'Or. His time in Saudi Arabia has already delivered silverware and strong output, as he played a central role in Al-Ittihad's title-winning campaign while remaining one of the league's most efficient finishers. Benzema now arrives at Al-Hilal as a ready-made centerpiece, expected to elevate their attack with elite movement, link-up play, and championship-level experience in the Saudi Pro League.