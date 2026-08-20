Karl Darlow Injury: Back in training, could be involved

Darlow (undisclosed) is back in training and could be an option for Saturday's Premier League opener against Hull City, according to manager Michael Carrick. "Yeah, Karl's trained this week," Carrick said during his press conference at Carrington. "He's back training, so he's in good shape."

Darlow didn't participate in the preseason due to a minor operation, but he's back in training and could be an option for the EPL opener Saturday. The former Leeds United goalkeeper, who arrived at Old Trafford this summer, should spend the season as the backup goalkeeper behind Senne Lammens.