Karl Darlow Injury: Back in training, could be involved
Darlow (undisclosed) is back in training and could be an option for Saturday's Premier League opener against Hull City, according to manager Michael Carrick. "Yeah, Karl's trained this week," Carrick said during his press conference at Carrington. "He's back training, so he's in good shape."
Darlow didn't participate in the preseason due to a minor operation, but he's back in training and could be an option for the EPL opener Saturday. The former Leeds United goalkeeper, who arrived at Old Trafford this summer, should spend the season as the backup goalkeeper behind Senne Lammens.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karl Darlow See More
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Picks for Sunday, May 2490 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings EPL DFS Picks: Cash and GPP Strategy for May 2490 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3892 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3892 days ago
-
Fantrax Waiver Wire
Fantrax & Sleeper GW38 Waiver Wire Pickups: Best Final-Day Fantasy EPL Targets94 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karl Darlow See More