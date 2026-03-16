Karl Darlow News: Clean sheet against Palace
Darlow recorded no saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace.
Darlow would see no action in net in the scoreless draw Sunday, with the goalie making no saves as his team earned a clean sheet. This is his first clean sheet in some time, with his last being seven appearances ago. He now has two in 14 appearances this season, facing Brentford on Saturday in their next contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karl Darlow See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 307 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3010 days ago
-
Fantrax Waiver Wire
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 2914 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2914 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2914 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karl Darlow See More