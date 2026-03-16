Karl Darlow headshot

Karl Darlow News: Clean sheet against Palace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Darlow recorded no saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace.

Darlow would see no action in net in the scoreless draw Sunday, with the goalie making no saves as his team earned a clean sheet. This is his first clean sheet in some time, with his last being seven appearances ago. He now has two in 14 appearances this season, facing Brentford on Saturday in their next contest.

Karl Darlow
Leeds United
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