Karl Darlow headshot

Karl Darlow News: Concedes late equalizer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Darlow registered three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Aston Villa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 69th minute.

Darlow made three saves but eventually the Leeds goalkeeper did concede the late equalizer to give up two points. He will continue to face plenty of shots against a Manchester City side which has scored a whopping 56 goals in 27 EPL matches.

Karl Darlow
Leeds United
