Karl Darlow News: Concedes once in win

Darlow registered two saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 3-1 victory versus Burnley.

Darlow conceded one goal Friday, helping his side secure a victory that essentially keeps Leeds safe from relegation. It was another solid performance from Darlow as Leeds have now gone six consecutive Premier League matches without a loss. Next up he faces Spurs on the road on May 11, a side which has scored 43 goals through 34 matches this season.