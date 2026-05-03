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Karl Darlow News: Concedes once in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Darlow registered two saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 3-1 victory versus Burnley.

Darlow conceded one goal Friday, helping his side secure a victory that essentially keeps Leeds safe from relegation. It was another solid performance from Darlow as Leeds have now gone six consecutive Premier League matches without a loss. Next up he faces Spurs on the road on May 11, a side which has scored 43 goals through 34 matches this season.

Karl Darlow
Leeds United
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