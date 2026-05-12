Karl Darlow News: Concedes once Monday

Darlow made one save and allowed one goal in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Darlow conceded one goal Monday, a stunning outside-the-box strike by Mathys Tel in the 50th minute. He was only tested one other time in the match, a credit to his defense for shutting down the Spurs attack. He's conceded one or zero goals in nine of his last 10 starts, an impressive tally for a side near the bottom of the table. He faces Brighton on Sunday, a side which has scored 52 goals through 36 matches this season.