Karl Darlow headshot

Karl Darlow News: Concedes once Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Darlow made one save and allowed one goal in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Darlow conceded one goal Monday, a stunning outside-the-box strike by Mathys Tel in the 50th minute. He was only tested one other time in the match, a credit to his defense for shutting down the Spurs attack. He's conceded one or zero goals in nine of his last 10 starts, an impressive tally for a side near the bottom of the table. He faces Brighton on Sunday, a side which has scored 52 goals through 36 matches this season.

Karl Darlow
Leeds United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karl Darlow See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karl Darlow See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
7 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
7 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups: Premier League GW35 Fantasy EPL Targets
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups: Premier League GW35 Fantasy EPL Targets
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
14 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
14 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
14 days ago