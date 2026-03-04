Karl Darlow News: Concedes once without save

Darlow had no saves and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 1-0 defeat to Sunderland.

Darlow allowed one goal without making a save in Tuesday's clash against Sunderland, extending his run to seven straight matches without a clean sheet. The goalkeeper is usually kept busy, making 22 saves while conceding 12 goals with just one clean sheet across his last nine appearances. He will look to bounce back in the next Premier League match against Crystal Palace.