Karl Darlow headshot

Karl Darlow News: Concedes one against City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Darlow registered four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Manchester City.

Darlow did pretty well to mute City on Saturday but couldn't fully stop them, allowing one goal while making four saves. This is now a sixth straight game without a clean sheet, with only one in 12 appearances this season. With the club facing Sunderland on Tuesday, he will hope to change that and earn a second.

Karl Darlow
Leeds United
