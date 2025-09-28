Darlow put in an undistinguishing performance Saturday. The Cherries fired a total of 12 shots, he made three saves and a clearing punch, conceding two. The first was via a free kick that he could have got to quicker. He is usually on the bench deferring to choice starter, Lucas Perri. Perri has been out with a quadricep injury; the injury has allowed Darlow to make three consecutive starts where he has not delivered any clean sheets and conceded five. It is expected that Darlow will be relegated back to the bench for Leeds next clash at home to Spurs when Perri should be fit to return.