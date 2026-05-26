Karl Darlow News: Five saves but concedes three
Darlow made five saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-0 defeat against West Ham United.
Darlwo made three saves, but was unable to prevent West Ham from scoring three. The keeper finishes the season with five clean sheets in 22 games, although impressively has only conceded 27 goals across these 22 games. This was only the second time this season that he has scored three or more goals, with the other coming against Champions, Arsenal. He made five or more saves on six occasions throughout the year.
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