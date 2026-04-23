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Karl Darlow News: Five saves for draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Darlow made five saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against AFC Bournemouth.

Darlow stopped five of the seven shots he faced during Wednesday's draw. It was an excellent showing by the goalkeeper all things considered and he truly made a difference in the match. He made some big saves to earn the point, stopping some grade-A chances. Darlow will need to continue to step up against tough opponents to close the campaign.

Karl Darlow
Leeds United
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