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Karl Darlow News: Keeps clean sheet Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Darlow registered seven saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 1-0 win against Brighton.

Darlow had potentially his best outing of the season Sunday as he made a season-high seven saves in the clean sheet. It marked his fifth clean sheet of the season, though he needed to make just four total saves in his other four clean sheets this season. Next up is the season finale at West Ham, a side that needs to win in order to avoid relegation to the Championship.

Karl Darlow
Leeds United
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