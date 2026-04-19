Karl Darlow News: Secures clean sheet
Darlow registered one save and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 3-0 win against Wolverhampton.
Darlow made one save in Saturday's 3-0 win over Wolverhampton to secure the clean sheet. The goalkeeper is in strong form, recording nine saves while conceding just one goal and keeping three clean sheets across his last four appearances. He will look to maintain that momentum against Bournemouth on Wednesday.
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