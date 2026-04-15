Karl Darlow News: Six saves in win
Darlow registered six saves and allowed one goal in Monday's 2-1 win against Manchester United.
Darlow stopped six of the seven shots he faced during Monday's 2-1 win. It was a close match and in the end Darlow's excellence played a huge part in the upset victory. He stopped Manchester United nearly every time they came forward and made some truly stupendous saves to hold onto the lead.
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