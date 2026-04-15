Karl Darlow headshot

Karl Darlow News: Six saves in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Darlow registered six saves and allowed one goal in Monday's 2-1 win against Manchester United.

Darlow stopped six of the seven shots he faced during Monday's 2-1 win. It was a close match and in the end Darlow's excellence played a huge part in the upset victory. He stopped Manchester United nearly every time they came forward and made some truly stupendous saves to hold onto the lead.

Karl Darlow
Leeds United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karl Darlow See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karl Darlow See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
Yesterday
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
Yesterday
FPL GW32 Teams to Target: Best Fixtures for Gameweek 32–36
SOC
FPL GW32 Teams to Target: Best Fixtures for Gameweek 32–36
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
6 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
19 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
20 days ago