Karl Darlow headshot

Karl Darlow News: Two saves in 0-0 draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Darlow registered two saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Brentford.

Darlow kept his third clean sheet of the season in his 15th Premier League start of the year. Two of those clean sheets have come in the last two games. In the clean sheets he has kept this year, this is the first time he has had to make more than one save.

Karl Darlow
Leeds United
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