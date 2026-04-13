Karl Etta Injury: Suffers knock to ribs

Etta (ribs) picked up a knock coming off the bench in Monday's 1-0 win against Getafe and is a doubt for next Thursday's clash against Sevilla, according to coach Luis Castro. "He suffered a knock, he is in pain, we will see the level of the issue."

Etta will undergo scans to determine the extent of the damage before a clearer picture emerges on his availability. The forward has been mainly a bench option since early February, so his potential absence is unlikely to disrupt Levante's starting lineup, but the club will want to assess the full extent of the injury before making any decisions on his involvement next week.