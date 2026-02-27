Karl Etta News: Assists as substitute
Etta had an assist with his lone chance created during Friday's 2-0 win over Alaves.
Etta entered the match in the 79th minute and set up Carlos Espi for Levante's second goal in the 97th. The assist was the first goal involvement since September for Etta as he's combined for a shot and a chance created in just 56 minutes of action from the bench across his last three appearances.
