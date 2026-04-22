Karl Etta News: Back available Thursday
Etta (ribs) has returned to training and is available for Thursday's clash against Sevilla, the club posted.
Etta's return to training is a positive development after the forward underwent scans to assess the extent of his rib injury. He is expected to come off the bench rather than return to the starting lineup, which is consistent with his role since early February. His availability gives the coaching staff an additional option heading into Thursday's fixture.
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