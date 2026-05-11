Karl Etta News: Scores late winner

Karl Etta scored one goal to go with four shots (four on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 3-2 win over Osasuna.

Karl Etta's stoppage time header Friday from close range helped Levante secure three points in a 3-2 win over Osasuna. The forward entered the fray with just 14 minutes remaining and peppered the net with a team high four shots on goal en route to scoring his first goal since October. Karl Etta has made 11 successive substitute appearances since his last inclusion in the Levante starting XI, dating back to early February.