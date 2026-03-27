Karl Etta News: Scoring drought reaches 16 games

Eyong hasn't scored a goal for Levante since Oct. 26, 2025.

The Cameroon forward has not only gone scoreless in his last 16 Liga appearances, but he has also lost his starting role and hasn't been part of the XI since Feb. 15. By now, it's safe to drop him in all formats, as he's not played more than 25 minutes in any of his last seven games and was an unused sub in the team's final game before the international break.