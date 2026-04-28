Karl Etta News: Two shots in draw

Etta generated two shots (two on goal) in Monday's 0-0 draw against Espanyol. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 78th minute.

Etta sent in a pair of shots during Monday's draw, and put both on goal, but failed to do much else. The striker just couldn't breakdown the Espanyol defense and was left without anything to show in a jammy draw. He will hope to get back to goalscoring ways in what could be some more open affairs in the coming weeks.