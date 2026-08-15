Karl Jakob Hein Injury: Misses friendly with muscular problems

Hein (undisclosed) missed miss Werder Bremen's friendly against Auxerre due to muscular problems, according to the club.

Hein had cleared a previous injury by playing the full match for Estonia against the Faroe Islands and was set to be the undisputed first choice goalkeeper for Bremen this season, so this new setback is a fresh concern just before the season starts. Further clarity on the severity of the issue should emerge as Bremen prepares for the new 2026/27 Bundesliga campaign. If he had to miss some time, newcomer Alexander Schlager will be the one starting between the posts to replace him.