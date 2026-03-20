Karl Jakob Hein headshot

Karl Jakob Hein Injury: Out with hand injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Hien is out for the time being due to a hand injury, according to his club.

Hien will sit out at least a match and leave the club without their backup keeper, suffering a hand injury. He will have the international break to recover and train, potentially only missing the one match. However, for the time being, Spyros Angelidis will be deemed the backup keeper, with Mio Backhaus the starter.

Karl Jakob Hein
Werder Bremen
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