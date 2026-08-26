Karl Jakob Hein headshot

Karl Jakob Hein Injury: Returns to training in time for opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Hein returned to Werder Bremen's team training Wednesday after recently sitting out with a muscular issue, the club announced.

Hein had missed the 3-0 German Cup win over Luneburger SK Hansa because of the problem, but his return to full training now marks an important step ahead of Sunday's trip to Freiburg. He's expected to reclaim his spot in the starting lineup for the Bundesliga opener now that he's cleared this hurdle.

Karl Jakob Hein
Werder Bremen
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