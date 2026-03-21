Karl Jakob Hein Injury: Season over due to hand injury

Hein (hand) is ruled out for the rest of the season due to injury, the club announced.

Hein picked up a hand injury in training this week and has officially been ruled out for the rest of the season, with surgery scheduled for next week in London. The backup keeper, on loan from Arsenal through June 2026, made two appearances for Bremen, posting 11 saves and one clean sheet. Now the big question is whether he will pull on the Bremen shirt again down the road.