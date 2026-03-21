Karl Jakob Hein headshot

Karl Jakob Hein Injury: Season over due to hand injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Hein (hand) is ruled out for the rest of the season due to injury, the club announced.

Hein picked up a hand injury in training this week and has officially been ruled out for the rest of the season, with surgery scheduled for next week in London. The backup keeper, on loan from Arsenal through June 2026, made two appearances for Bremen, posting 11 saves and one clean sheet. Now the big question is whether he will pull on the Bremen shirt again down the road.

Karl Jakob Hein
Werder Bremen
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now