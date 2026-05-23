Karl Jakob Hein Injury: Signs permanently for Bremen

Hein will complete a permanent move to Werder Bremen in July 2026 after spending the 2025/26 season on loan with the club, Arsenal announced.

Hein joined Arsenal from Nomme United in 2018 and went on to make his first-team debut in the Carabao Cup against Brighton in November 2022 before spending loan spells at Reading, Real Valladolid and most recently Werder Bremen. The goalkeeper made two Bundesliga appearances during his loan spell in Germany this season after making 32 appearances for Valladolid in all competitions the previous campaign, and will now make his move to the Weser permanent. Hein has earned 45 senior caps for Estonia across his international career.