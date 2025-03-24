Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Karl Jakob Hein headshot

Karl Jakob Hein Injury: Subbed off at halftime

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Hein (undisclosed) was substituted at halftime of Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Israel due to injury, according to Comuniate.

Hein scored an own goal in the first half of Saturday's match and felt muscular discomfort, forcing him off at halftime. The extent of his injury is still unclear, and he will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine his availability for Valladolid's next match against Real Sociedad on Saturday. If he misses time, Andre Ferreira could start in goal if fit.

Karl Jakob Hein
Valladolid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now