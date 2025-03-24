Karl Jakob Hein Injury: Subbed off at halftime

Hein (undisclosed) was substituted at halftime of Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Israel due to injury, according to Comuniate.

Hein scored an own goal in the first half of Saturday's match and felt muscular discomfort, forcing him off at halftime. The extent of his injury is still unclear, and he will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine his availability for Valladolid's next match against Real Sociedad on Saturday. If he misses time, Andre Ferreira could start in goal if fit.