Karl Jakob Hein Injury: Very unlikely against Sociedad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Hein (undisclosed) is very unlikely for Saturday's game against Real Sociedad, coach Alvaro Rubio said in the press conference. "Hein's feelings aren't good. They're going to run tests to confirm the ones they did in Estonia, but it's complicated."

Hein got injured while on international duty in Estonia and is very unlikely to be available for Saturday's clash against Real Sociedad. His potential replacement should be Andre Ferreira if deemed fit, with Arnau Rafus stepping in if both are ruled out.

