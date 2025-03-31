Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Karl Jakob Hein headshot

Karl Jakob Hein Injury: Won't return until May

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Hein has been diagnosed with a collarbone injury and will be sidelined until the beginning of May at the earliest, the club announced Monday.

Hein suffered the injury while on international duty with Estonia and didn't play vs. Real Sociedad, with Arnau Rafus getting the start in his place. The recovery process is expected to be around six weeks, which means Hein won't be able to return until the early stages of May in a best-case scenario. Until then, either Rafus or Andre Ferreira will operate as Valladolid's starting goalkeeper.

Karl Jakob Hein
Valladolid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now