Karl Jakob Hein Injury: Won't return until May

Hein has been diagnosed with a collarbone injury and will be sidelined until the beginning of May at the earliest, the club announced Monday.

Hein suffered the injury while on international duty with Estonia and didn't play vs. Real Sociedad, with Arnau Rafus getting the start in his place. The recovery process is expected to be around six weeks, which means Hein won't be able to return until the early stages of May in a best-case scenario. Until then, either Rafus or Andre Ferreira will operate as Valladolid's starting goalkeeper.