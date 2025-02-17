Fantasy Soccer
Karl Jakob Hein headshot

Karl Jakob Hein News: Allows four against Sevilla

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Hein had two saves and allowed four goals in Sunday's 4-0 loss versus Sevilla.

Hein had a rough day Sunday, looking helpless from the start after an early fifth-minute goal, eventually allowing three more while only making two saves. He has now gone five appearances since his last clean sheet, with five in 24 appearances. He will have an uphill battle to end the streak in his next contest, facing Atheltic on Sunday.

Karl Jakob Hein
Valladolid
