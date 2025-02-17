Karl Jakob Hein News: Allows four against Sevilla

Hein had two saves and allowed four goals in Sunday's 4-0 loss versus Sevilla.

Hein had a rough day Sunday, looking helpless from the start after an early fifth-minute goal, eventually allowing three more while only making two saves. He has now gone five appearances since his last clean sheet, with five in 24 appearances. He will have an uphill battle to end the streak in his next contest, facing Atheltic on Sunday.