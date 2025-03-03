Karl Jakob Hein News: Concedes one in draw

Hein recorded two saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 1-1 draw against Las Palmas.

Hein was not put to the test often in Friday's draw to Las Palmas. The one goal he did concede was courtesy of an outside-the-box effort from Sandro Ramirez that took a big deflection on its way in. Hein also made two saves, including one diving save, and completed 16 of his 17 passes. Hein has had a rough season in La Liga, ranking second to last in save percentage. However, hopefully he can build off Friday's performance when Valladolid visit Valencia this Saturday.