Karl Jakob Hein News: Concedes seven in Sunday's loss

Hein had nine saves and allowed seven goals in Sunday's 7-1 loss to Athletic.

Hein had a very rough outing Sunday as he conceded seven goals, tied for the most in a match this season. Three of those goals came after Stanko Juric's second yellow card in the 56th minute. Hein faced a whopping 16 shots on target, by far the most in a match this season, and made a season-high nine saves. He faces a more favorable matchup Friday versus Las Palmas, a side which has scored 29 goals through 25 matches this season.