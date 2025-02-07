Karl Jakob Hein News: Gives up lone goal

Hein gave up the only goal in Valladolid's 1-0 loss Friday against Rayo Vallecano.

Despite making four saves, Hein conceded a goal for a fourth straight match. Although this was an improvement after giving up five goals against Villarreal, the goalkeeper didn't get much help from his offense. He should have an easier matchup in two weeks, as Sevilla have scored just 24 times in 22 league matches ahead of Sunday's game against Barcelona.