Karl Jakob Hein News: Zero saves in defeat

Hein did not make a save and was beaten from the penalty spot Saturday as Valladolid fell 1-0 to Celta Vigo. The defeat continues a poor run of form for the first-choice keeper who has made 15 saves and two clearances while conceding 15 goals over his last five appearances (five starts). Hein will hope to right the ship March 29th when Valladolid travel to Real Sociedad who have the joint second-worst goal scoring record in La Liga.