Karl Steinmann News: Loaned to Hannover

Steinmann has joined Hannover 96 on a season-long loan from Freiburg, the club announced.

Steinmann moves to Hannover after establishing himself with Freiburg's reserve side, recording three goals and 10 assists across 52 Regionalliga appearances over the last two seasons. The 20-year-old primarily operates at right-back but can also play on the left, giving Hannover additional versatility in defense. Steinmann has yet to make his competitive first-team debut for Freiburg, and the loan should provide him with an opportunity to earn regular senior minutes while competing for a role on the right side of Hannover's defense.