Karol Mets Injury: Expected to return Sunday

Mets (calf) is set to return for Sunday's game against Freiburg, according to manager Alexander Blessin. "Karol [Mets] and Manolis [Saliakas] are looking really good; I'm very pleased with their progress. They'll be back against Union Berlin, barring any unforeseen circumstances."

Mets is set to return after missing the previous two matches, and all signs point to him returning to the side. Given that Mets is a regular starter at center-back, he should be back in the starting lineup right away Sunday. Mets has started in all but one of his 18 Bundesliga appearances in 2025-26, tallying 88 clearances, 22 tackles and 17 interceptions.